Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos was pursued by SEC school before choosing Seminoles
Florida State secured its quarterback for the 2025 season in December, landing former Boston College star Tommy Castellanos. The move was a reunion of sorts after Castellanos played for FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at UCF and was recruited by head coach Mike Norvell out of high school.
With that being said, the Seminoles weren't the only program that came calling for Castellanos when he entered the transfer portal last winter. Following his departure from Boston College, the dual-threat quarterback originally had his sights set on the Auburn Tigers.
Then, a call from Malzahn changed his mind and sent Castellanos to Tallahassee.
"I'm not going to lie. It was kind of shocking. Especially after everything that happened. Schools still called and trying to get me to come to their school and come play for them," Castellanos said during an interview with ACC Network's Gramlich & Mac Lain earlier this week. "Auburn was the school that got me in the portal that had me really locked on them to be honest. And then, when I got in, it was kind of crazy. I had visits just lined up. But Gus Malzahn gave me a call man and there's no way I could say no. There's no way I could say no."
The Seminoles are a fitting destination for Castellanos ahead of his senior season. Along with an offensive system that plays to his skillset, Florida State was actually his dream school during his childhood. Plus, he's had multiple family members attend the university, including his cousin, former FSU star running back and 2013 National Champion, Devonta Freeman.
"It was kind of crazy because it was my dream school coming out, growing up. Family went here. Just being able to have the opportunity to be the guy here is a big deal. It's been crazy man. I've just been thanking God to be honest," Castellanos said. "I was just telling somebody the other day. I cry just thinking about it. This is a big deal, me being quarterback at Florida State. I still sometimes don't think it's real, think it's a dream. But it's a dream come true for sure."
Florida State is coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in program history, posting a 2-10 campaign in 2024. Castellanos actually delivered one of those losses to the Seminoles on Labor Day while he was playing for the Eagles.
Now in garnet and gold, Castellanos has one goal in mind - re-elevating the standard at Florida State.
"Right now, just been blocking out all the noise. You know, last year they didn't have the season they wanted to have. Both last year and the year before that, they didn't have the year they wanted to have. I just think everything has been caught up on those moments," Castellanos said.
"For me this year, my job is to get them back to where the fanbase is used to seeing. Getting Florida State football back to being Florida State football," Castellanos continued. "Getting back to the standard. Getting back to the level that everybody is used to seeing. That's the only thing I'm focused on this year, getting back to the standard of the Seminole way."
To this point, Castellanos' only experience in Doak Campbell Stadium has been as an opponent. That will change in August when the Seminoles take the field for his Florida State debut against SEC powerhouse Alabama.
Castellanos will be keeping an eye out for Chief Osceola and Renegade while sporting special face paint.
"In front of a new stadium, new facility, in front of 80,000 every home game. Hearing that Warchant. It's going to be crazy. I've already got the chief stripes or the indian stripes on my face every game," Castellanos said. "It's going to look even more crazy. I can't wait to get a picture beside that horse and throw that up on Instagram. I can't wait to take a picture with the guy on the horse with the spear. I can't wait for that moment right there."
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trevor Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
