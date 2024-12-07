FSU Basketball's NCAA Record Overtime Streak Dies With 84-74 Loss to NC State
Florida State played in its first ACC game of the season, traveling to Raleigh to face an NC State team that had lost three straight games. I expected NC State to come out with a desperate energy, and that's exactly what happened.
NC State was the faster, more physical team early on. FSU did a good job for the most part of keeping NC State out of transition and forcing shots late into the shot clock, but the Wolfpack made a few contested shots and got bailed out by a foul call here and there while Florida State's offense was pretty rough outside of Jamir Watkins.
Marcus Hill was doing damage on the inside for the Wolfpack, hitting a few shots near the rim and getting to the free-throw line to give him 11 points in the first half.
A one-possession NC State lead ballooned to eight midway through the first half following a cold stretch offensively from the Seminoles. If it wasn't for Watkins getting to the free-throw line, FSU wouldn't have had a chance early, as by the final media timeout of the first half, they had just seven made field goals. But they stayed competitive, with a late rally in the first drawing it down to one possession, but NC State still led 35-33 heading into halftime. Jamir Watkins had 15 of FSU's 33 points, including 9/9 from the charity stripe.
An 8-1 run started the second half for NC State, but Florida State stormed back with a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game, 49-47, following a made three in transition by Justin Thomas. The Wolfpack wouldn't let them have the lead for long, as they'd get out in transition for a layup to go up 54-52 with about ten minutes left in the game.
That's when Malique Ewin started dominating. They started giving him the ball on the block, and he was feasting on Ben Middlebrooks, especially on the offensive glass. Seven straight points for him, and FSU held a 59-58 at the under-eight timeout.
FSU kept the pressure on by getting to the basket and getting a few favorable calls to get to the free-throw line. After a free throw by Jamir Watkins coming out of the final media timeout, FSU led 66-60.
Malique Ewin would foul out with 1:51 remaining and the 'Noles leading by just two. Dontrez Styles would hit a contested three in the final minute to take a 69-68 lead. A free throw by NC State put them up 70-68. Then, a foul on NC State while FSU was trying to get it in bounds sent Jamir Watkins to the line, where he sank both with 12 seconds to go. NC State's shot at the buzzer was off and we'd head to overtime, with FSU putting their NCAA record 14 straight overtime win streak on the line.
NC State scored seven of the first nine points in overtime, having a 77-72 lead with 2:22 left. Florida State was struggling on offense without Malique Ewin in the game, unable to get to the basket consistently. With NC State leading by six in the final minute, Jerry Deng missed a three at the top of the arc and that would be about all she wrote, NC State would win 84-74.
Jamir Watkins had 24 points on 4/13 shooting, but the game changed when Malique Ewin fouled out. He finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. He had 17 points and seven rebounds in the second half alone.
Florida State has a week off before they play Tulane at home on Saturday.
