Sacramento Kings Assistant, former FSU standout expected to get long look to succeed Leonard Hamilton
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton revealed his plans to retire at the end of the season with a release through the athletic department on Monday afternoon. After 23 years on the sideline, Hamilton and the Seminoles will be parting ways in just a few months.
That puts FSU right into a coaching search to find a replacement for Hamilton, who has guided Florida State to two ACC Championships and eight NCAA Tournament appearances since 2002. There are plenty of names across the college and NBA levels that the Seminoles could pursue for the job.
With that being said, one NBA assistant with ties to Tallahassee is firmly in the mix for the position. According to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, Sacramento Kings' assistant coach Luke Loucks is expected to be 'heavily involved in the conversations to replace Hamilton' which doesn't necessarily come as a major surprise.
In a coaching hotboard posted shortly after Hamilton's announcement, NoleGameday's own Austin Veazey disclosed that Loucks and Florida State had preliminary talks before the 2024-25 season. The conversations were barred by Sacramento after the Seminoles wouldn't name Loucks their head coach in waiting at the time.
Loucks has been with the Kings since 2022 after joining the franchise alongside former head coach Mike Brown, who he worked with for a couple of years in Golden State. Brown was fired before the new year and that could lead to Loucks searching for his next opportunity with uncertainly if he'll be remaining in Sacramento.
It hasn't even been a decade since Loucks accepted an internship with the Golden State Warriors after a professional playing career where he bounced around the NBA G League (named the D League at the time) and Europe. He spent his first season with the franchise as a film and player development intern and was on staff when the Warriors won the 2017 NBA Championship.
Loucks was promoted to the team's two-way player development coach the following season. He continued to climb the ladder within the franchise as he took over as Golden State's player development coach from 2019-21. In total, he was a member of two championship teams while with the Warriors.
In 2020, he joined the Nigerian National Team as an assistant coach and player development coach. He served on the staff during the Tokyo Olympics the following summer alongside head coach Mike Brown. Loucks worked for the Phoenix Suns in basketball strategy and personnel prior to joining Brown with the Kings.
During his tenure in Sacramento, Loucks has been credited with helping all-star DeAaron Fox develop into the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year in 2022-23. Fox was recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs. Loucks served as the team's summer league head coach in 2023 and offers his expertise on the defensive side of the ball.
The FSU legacy was a member of the program's first ACC Championship squad in 2012. He appeared in 136 career games, winning 95 of them, and made four consecutive NCAA Tournament runs during his time with the Seminoles. Loucks averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
Loucks formerly worked alongside fellow Seminole Deividas Dulkys on Sacramento's staff. Dulkys was an assistant coach for player development before being hired by the Brooklyn Nets last summer. The two were both on the ACC title time and spent multiple years together at Florida State.
