Florida State draws praise for one of college football's top gameday traditions
Pageantry and tradition have captivated the college football world for centuries. Pride and heritage-filled showcases have developed into the heartbeat of teams and fan bases since the late 1800s, and some have become instantly recognizable.
Whether it is screaming at the top of your lungs after making the mistake of trusting your buddy’s ‘homemade punch' at the tailgate, getting your favorite player to autograph his jersey after the game, or being a part of a rowdy stadium as your team charges out the tunnel, there is something for everyone in the sport of college football.
Florida State is one of the most recognizable brands in college football, and alongside that, it has what some would consider the best pregame spectacle in the country. If you've ever been to a packed Doak Campbell Stadium, screaming the War Chant as Chief Osceola rides out on Renegade with a flaming spear before planting it in midfield, it is a tough act to follow.
247Sports' Grant Hughes recently released a list of the top 10 best college football gameday experiences, and it is no surprise that a night game in Tallahassee, Florida, ranks among the best at No. 3.
READ MORE: FSU Football becomes first program to offer promising high school recruit
"Chief Osceola and his horse, Renegade, are the official mascots of Florida State football and pay homage to historical Seminole leader Osceola and his Appaloosa stallion. Introduced as a pregame ritual in 1978, Osceola dons Native American-themed regalia designed and approved by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and rides Renegade to midfield, where he plants a flaming spear into the ground," Hughes wrote. Students portraying Osceola must undertake a two-year apprenticeship, demonstrate the necessary riding skill for the role and maintain a GPA of 3.0. Students receive a scholarship for portraying Osceola."
In an age of conference mergers and NIL deals, it's the pageantry that grounds the sport in something timeless. At places like Florida State, the fire in the spear is more than symbolic. It represents the enduring heartbeat of college football, where heritage, pride, and spectacle converge under the lights.
Florida State is set to kick off its season opener against Alabama at home on August 30, and you can count on Osceola and Renegade leading the charge.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok