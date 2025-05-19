Nole Gameday

FSU Football becomes first program to offer promising high school recruit

The growing prospect is the younger brother of one of Florida State's top targets in #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's coaching staff has put out a ton of new offers this spring. Not only to rising seniors, but also to prospects in future classes.

The Seminoles made an interesting move over the weekend.

According to his social media, Florida State became the first program to extend rising sophomore and 2028 defensive end, Tristian Henderson, a scholarship. Henderson is early in his career but already stands at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with a ton of potential.

Even more intriguing, Henderson is the younger brother of one of Florida State's top targets in #Tribe26, four-star defensive end Trenton Henderson. The elder Henderson is scheduled to officially visit Tallahassee when the Seminoles take on Alabama in August.

Henderson is not yet ranked in the 2028 class according to 247Sports. He's added an offer from LSU since the Seminoles kicked off his recruitment.

Florida State doesn't hold a pledge in the 2028 class at this stage. The cycle is still really just beginning.

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

