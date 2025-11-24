10 'notes to know' for FSU football's rivalry game against Florida
The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their final game of the 2025 regular season. The Seminoles will hit the road for the second consecutive week, making a short trip to Gainesville to face off against the Florida Gators in the annual rivalry game.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming ACC contest. Head coach Mike Norvell is 2-2 against the Gators during his time in Tallahassee.
The release include 10 'notes to know' ahead of Saturday night.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Florida
- Florida State travels to face in-state rival Florida on Saturday afternoon. FSU has won five of the last seven matchups in Gainesville, including a 24-15 victory in 2023 to complete a perfect regular season.
- Over the past 10 seasons, Florida State's nine regular-season non-conference wins against the SEC are 2nd in the nation. Mike Norvell has six wins against the SEC since 2016, the 2nd-most non-conference wins against the conference by a head coach in that span.
- Mike Norvell is 27-10 (.730) in November as a head coach, including 13-5 (.722) on the road, scoring 35.8 points per game and allowing 24.1 points per game in the final month of the regular season.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in eight games this season. Florida State gained 431 yards vs. Virginia Tech, 421 yards vs. Wake Forest, 444 yards at Stanford, 415 yards vs. Pitt, 404 yards vs. Miami, 514 yards at Virginia, 775 yards vs. Kent State and 729 yards vs. East Texas A&M. The Seminoles' total yards are the most allowed this season by Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia, Kent State and East Texas A&M.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses, leading the ACC and ranking in the top 15 nationally in plays of 10-plus yards (180, 14th), 30-plus yards (37, 3rd) and 40-plus yards (19, 8th). FSU also ranks 2nd in the ACC and top 10 in the country in plays of 50+ yards (12, 7th), 60+ yards (6, 9th) and 80+ yards (1, 10th).
- Florida State ranks in the top 5 in the country in passes of 30+ yards (30, 3rd), 40+ yards (15, 5th), 50+ yards (9, 2nd) and 60+ yards (5, 4th). FSU ranks 1st in the ACC and 6th in the country in rushing plays of 10+ yards (80).
- Tommy Castellanos ranks 1st in the nation with an average of 15.46 yards per completion. He leads the ACC in completions of 30+ yards (27, 3rd nationally), 40+ yards (13, 7th), 50+ yards (8, 3rd) and 60+ yards (5, 4th), and his average of 8.97 yards per pass leads the ACC and ranks 15th nationally.
- Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Duce Robinson leads the ACC in total receiving yards (1,021, 6th nationally), receiving yards per game (92.8, 6th) and receiving touchdowns (6, 35th). His five games with at least 120 receiving yards are tied for the most among P4 receivers, and he ranks 2nd in the conference - trailing only teammate Micahi Danzy's average of 22.70 yards per catch that ranks 2nd in the country - and 7th nationally with an average of 19.26 yards per catch. Danzy leads the country in plays of 50-plus yards (6).
- The Seminoles lead the ACC and rank in the top 11 nationally in yards per completion (15.31, 4th), 3rd-down percentage (.510, 7th) and rushing offense (227.7, 11th).
- Combining 3rd- and 4th-down conversions, FSU's conversion efficiency rate of 61.2 percent (90 total conversions on 147 3rd-downs) is 1st in the ACC and 5th nationally.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
