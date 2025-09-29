11 'notes to know' for FSU football's rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles are moving forward into a monumental matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night. This is the first time that both teams are ranked in the top-25 going into the annual rivalry game since 2013, which is kind of wild to say.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming matchup in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles had their three-game winning streak snapped against Miami in 2024, falling 36-14.
The release include 11 'notes to know' ahead of Saturday night.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Miami
- Florida State continues ACC play with an in-state rivalry and a primetime national audience inside sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is 3-0 at home this season, including a season-opening win over No. 8 Alabama.
- Florida State has topped 500 yards of total offense in each of its last three games, the program's first three-game stretch of at least 500 yards since the middle of the 2013 season when the eventual national champions reached the 500-yard mark in four straight games.
- FSU boasts the nation's most explosive offense this season. The Seminoles lead the country with an average of 53.0 points per game and an average of 600.0 yards of total offense per game. The Seminoles also lead the country in plays of at least 40 yards (13), rank 2nd in 30-plus yard plays (20) and 50-plus yard plays (7) and are 6th in 60-plus yard plays (4). The Seminoles are one of 19 teams with an 80-yard play in 2025.
- Florida State's 212 points scored are the 3rd-most through the first four games of a season in program history. The Seminoles are one of nine teams in the country to score at least 31 points in every game this season.
- Florida State ranks in the top 5 nationally in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (46, 2nd), 20-plus yards (14, 2nd), 30-plus yards (6, 8th), 40-plus yards (4, 7th) and 50-plus yards (3, 4th). FSU also ranks in the top 5 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (14, 2nd), 40-plus yards (9, 2nd), 50-plus yards (4, 5th), 60-plus yards (3, 2nd) and 80-plus yards (1, 1st).
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in rushing offense (336.3, 2nd nationally), passing efficiency (189.36, 3rd), yards per completion (17.58, 3rd), 3rd-down percentage (.588, 6th), defensive interceptions (6, 9th), red zone touchdown percentage (82.6, 10th) and fewest penalties per game (4.25, 18th).
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. After gaining 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, Florida State became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
- The Seminoles rolled up 729 yards of total offense vs. East Texas A&M and showcased incredible balance with 361 rushing yards and 368 passing yards. It was only the third time in program history, and first time since 1995, FSU recorded at least 350 rushing yards and at least 350 passing yards in the same game.
- Florida State, which has recorded a touchback on all 34 kickoffs this season, is the only team in the country with a perfect touchback percentage in 2025.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
