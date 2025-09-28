FSU football blows opportunity to host ESPN's College GameDay
The Florida State Seminoles are reeling after their first loss of the season. Everything that could go wrong went wrong in the Seminoles' 46-38 double overtime defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers.
With that being said, Florida State doesn't have a ton of time to circle the wagons. The No. 2 Miami Hurricanes will be coming into Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night, the first contest under the lights in the newly renovated venue.
Miami is 4-0 and holds two AP Top 25 victories after taking down Notre Dame and USF. The Hurricanes are enjoying their first BYE week of the season on Saturday, following a nationally televised victory over the Florida Gators last weekend.
Florida State had its three-game winning streak snapped in the fierce rivalry at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024. The Hurricanes led from beginning to end, taking down the Seminoles, 36-14. Head coach Mike Norvell is looking for a different result this time around. Norvell is 3-2 against Miami.
This is a matchup that has meant a ton to college football over the years. National championships were decided by the result of this rivalry, especially in the 80s and 90s. Both teams have come into this game with a top-5 ranking six different times in history. That won't be the case this year, but it should still be a top-20 battle.
A lot of eyes will be on Tallahassee but that won't include ESPN's College GameDay
College GameDay Chooses Alabama-Vanderbilt Over FSU-Miami
On Sunday, College GameDay announced it was heading to Tuscaloosa to highlight the contest between Alabama and Vanderbilt.
All signs pointed to the popular show making its way to Florida State. However, the Seminoles' loss on Friday night will be remembered as a blown opportunity.
Miami was featured on the show two weeks ago during its victory against Florida.
Seminole fans would've had a chance to see analyst Kirk Herbstreit on campus for the first time since the playoff snub in 2023. Herbstreit was booed mercilessly when College GameDay went to Dublin, Ireland, last year.
The rest of the crew is made up of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban. The legendary Lee Corso retired from the show in August but is expected to attend the game.
The last time College GameDay was at Florida State was in 2014 for a high-profile matchup between the No. 2 Seminoles and No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Both teams entered the game 6-0.
However, it was the Seminoles who came out on top, 31-27, after a Notre Dame touchdown was wiped off the board in the final seconds due to an offensive pass interference penalty. In the victory, Jameis Winston completed 23/31 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Florida State and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 4. The game will be televised on ABC.
