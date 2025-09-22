11 'notes to know' for FSU football's road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers
The 'real season', as Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn put it, is about to begin for the Seminoles.
A test awaits Florida State in Charlottsville in the form of a matchup against an undefeated Virginia Cavaliers team on Friday night. It's the first road game for the Seminoles in 2025.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming matchup in Scott Stadium. This will be the first time the Seminoles and Cavaliers have met on the football field since 2019, a game Florida State lost 31-24.
The release include 11 'notes to know' in a contest Florida State that won't be easy.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Virginia
- After a perfect three-game homestand to open the season, Florida State begins ACC play with a Friday night trip to face Virginia. Since joining the ACC for the 1992 season, FSU is 20-13 (.606) in its first ACC game of the season.
- The Seminoles are the only team in the country that has scored at least 65 points in multiple games this season, and their 77 points against East Texas A&M are the most in a game in 2025. FSU's average scoring margin of +48.0 points per game ranks 1st nationally.
- Florida State's 143 points scored over the last two games are the most in any two-game stretch in program history, and its +144 scoring margin is the 2nd-highest in program history through the first three games of a season.
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in last week's win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. After gaining 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, Florida State is the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
- The Seminoles rolled up 729 yards of total offense vs. East Texas A&M and showcased incredible balance with 361 rushing yards and 368 passing yards. It was only the third time in program history, and first time since 1995, FSU recorded at least 350 rushing yards and at least 350 passing yards in the same game.
- FSU boasts the nation's most explosive offense this season. The Seminoles lead the country with an average of 58.0 points per game, an average of 628.7 yards of total offense per game and a 222.50 team pass efficiency rating. The Seminoles also lead the country in plays of at least 40 yards (12), rank 2nd in 30-plus yard plays (16) and 50-plus yard plays (7) and are 3rd with four 60-plus yard plays. The Seminoles are one of 16 teams with an 80-yard play in 2025.
- Florida State ranks in the top 5 nationally in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (38, 2nd), 20-plus yards (12, 2nd), 30-plus yards (6, 4th), 40-plus yards (4, 5th) and 50-plus yards (3, 3rd). FSU also ranks in the top 5 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (10, 4th), 40-plus yards (8, 3rd), 50-plus yards (4, 4th), 60-plus yards (3, 2nd) and 80-plus yards (1, 1st).
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in rushing offense (363.0, 2nd nationally), yards per completion (19.44, 2nd), 3rd down percentage (.667, 2nd), scoring defense (10.0, 12th), fewest penalties per game (4.00, 13th) and 4th-down percentage (.833, 15th). FSU is one of two teams, and the only team in a P4 conference, to lead its conference in both scoring offense and scoring defense.
- Florida State and Boise State are the only two teams with a touchback on every kickoff this season, and Florida State's 28 kickoffs are nine more than the Broncos' 19.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
