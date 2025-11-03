12 'notes to know' for FSU football's road game at Clemson Tigers
The Florida State Seminoles are moving into the final stretch of the 2025 regular season. The Seminoles will hit the road to match up against the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley this weekend.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming conference game. Clemson has won eight of the last nine meetings, including a 29-13 victory in 2024.
The release include 12 'notes to know' ahead of Saturday night.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Clemson
- After a 42-7 win over Wake Forest at home, Florida State starts a season-closing stretch with three of its last four games on the road by traveling to face Clemson on Saturday night.
- Mike Norvell is 26-8 (.765) in November as a head coach, including 13-3 (.813) in road contests.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in each of their last seven games, the 2nd-longest active streak in the ACC and FSU's longest streak since a nine-game stretch between the 2022-23 seasons. Florida State gained 421 yards vs. Wake Forest after recording 444 yards at Stanford, 415 yards vs. Pitt, 404 yards vs. Miami, 514 yards at Virginia, 775 yards vs. Kent State and 729 yards vs. East Texas A&M. The Seminoles' total yards are the most allowed this season by Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia, Kent State and East Texas A&M.
- FSU ranks 1st nationally with an average of 510.5 yards of total offense per game and boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Seminoles lead the country in plays of at least 30 yards (33) and 40 yards (18), rank 2nd in 50-plus yard plays (11) and 5th in 60-plus yard plays (6).
- Florida State ranks 1st in the country in passes of 50-plus yards (8) and 60-plus yards (5) and is in the top 5 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (26, 2nd), 40-plus yards (14, 3rd) and 80-plus yards (1, 5th). FSU ranks 7th in the country in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (62), 11th in rushes of 20-plus yards (18) and 18th in 50-plus yard rushes (3).
- Tommy Castellanos ranks 1st in the nation in yards per completion (16.77), yards per pass (10.32) and 60-yard completions (5). Micahi Danzy leads the country in plays of 50-plus yards (6).
- The Seminoles rank 1st in the ACC in yards per completion (16.44, 3rd nationally), yards per pass (10.21, 3rd), 3rd down percentage (.532, 6th), scoring offense (40.0, 7th), rushing offense (241.3, 8th) and team passing efficiency (166.56, 8th).
- Combining 3rd- and 4th-down conversions, FSU's conversion efficiency rate of 64.2 percent (70 total conversions on 109 3rd-downs) is 1st in the ACC and 3rd nationally, trailing only Air Force and Navy.
- The Seminoles rank 2nd in the ACC in scoring defense (20.6) and sacks per game (2.75) and 3rd in the conference in total defense (317.3). They have held four opponents to less than 300 total yards, the 2nd-highest total in the ACC.
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. The Seminoles, who gained 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015. Florida State boasts two of the six 725-yard games in the nation in 2025 and the only ones from the ACC.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
