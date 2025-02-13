Nole Gameday

Former FSU Heisman-winning QB projected to sign with New York Giants in NFL free agency

Jameis Winston is coming off a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In the latest article from Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, he predicts Jameis Winston will land with the New York Giants for the 2025 season. Winston has made three previous stops in the National Football League as he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, then spent a few years with the New Orleans Saints, and most previously with the Cleveland Browns for one season.

Kay cites the Giants' limited projected cap space as a rationale for the Big Blue to sign Winston, who is coming off a 1-year/$10 million contract with the Browns.

"[Winston] showed promising flashes during the seven games he started with the Cleveland Browns following Deshaun Watson's latest season-ending injury."

Alex Kay, Bleacher Report

Furthermore, the Bleacher Report writer predicts that the Giants "wouldn't sniff the Playoffs" with Jameis, but would be "more exciting" than previous years and would set up the organization to draft a top-tier rookie QB such as Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Winston was seen around the Super Bowl LIX media coverage areas throughout the week leading up to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

There, he caught up with Andy Reid, the head coach of the Chiefs, and said he was "honored" to witness the sure-to-be Hall of Famer coach his favorite team growing up (the Eagles) and bring the Chiefs to new heights.

Winston attempted to lobby his way into a roster spot for next year's Chiefs squad by saying, "Coach, man, I'm honored to grow up during this time to see you coaching in multiple Super Bowls for my favorite team (the Eagles) and now for the Kansas City Chiefs."

The Chiefs' backup QB, Carson Wentz, is also a free agent this offseason. Winston shared his desire to play for Andy Reid in the future.

"Man, I hope I can play for you one day, I know it's free agency. Can you do one thing for me? Can you eat a W with me?" said the QB as he tossed Reid a cookie in the shape of a W.

Winston could have a plethora of teams to choose from, but it depends on what kind of role he's willing to accept. If he's open to beginning the season as a backup once again, it wouldn't be a surprise if he finds his way to a premier franchise.

