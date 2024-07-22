ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Maintains Fair Treatment Of FSU, Clemson At ACC Kickoff
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke at the ACC Kickoff Monday afternoon and blasted Florida State and Clemson for their legal troubles, but maintained his commitment to respecting the schools as normal member institutions.
According to NoleGameday’s Austin Veazey, Phillips told the media that his relationship with FSU and Clemson “hasn’t changed at all” and that he has continuously strived to not “treat the schools any differently.”
"With multiple ongoing legal cases, there are limits to what I can say. But I can state that we will fight to protect the ACC and our members for as long as it takes," Phillips said at the ACC's annual Media Day. "We are confident in this league and that it will remain a premier conference in college athletics for the long term future. These disputes continue to be extremely damaging, disruptive, and incredibly harmful to the league, as well as over-shadowing our student-athletes, and the incredible success taking place."
"John Swofford is a decent and honorable man and is widely respected in our industry. He led this conference with a steady hand for over two decades, and did so through consensus and compromise," Phillips continued. "The fact is that every member of this conference willingly signed the Grant of Rights and unanimously and, quite frankly, eagerly agreed to our current television contract and the launch of the ACC Network. The ACC, our collective membership, and conference office deserves better. The support for our student-athletes, coaches, and programs, is extraordinary, and that will continue despite these disruptions. We intend to continue to fight every day for the ACC and its members, and to do so in a way that I hope makes our membership proud... The ACC will remain a healthy and vibrant conference that competes at the highest level."
Within that statement, Phillips defends former ACC Commissioner John Swofford’s character. During the ongoing litigation, Florida State has accused Swofford of “self-dealing” as his son, Chad, worked as an executive at Raycom Sports at the time. FSU believes John Swofford negotiated with ESPN and Fox in 2008 to keep Raycom part of the ACC’s broadcasting partnership rather than “trying to bid against their deeper pockets.”
Florida State, Clemson, and the ACC’s dueling lawsuits are still raging on and have no real end in sight.
