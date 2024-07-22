Report: Florida State, Clemson Not Expected To Notify ACC Of Departure Before 2024 Season
ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel has reported on social media – according to his sources – that neither Florida State nor Clemson are expected to tell the ACC that they will be leaving the conference before the 2025 football season. The deadline to do so is August 15 of this year.
“Have been told by multiple sources that there’s no expectation for Florida State or Clemson to notify the ACC they intend to leave by the Aug. 15 deadline to depart after the upcoming year. That’s the deadline to declare intentions to exit for the 2025-26 year,” said Thamel.
He would also mention, "They are both in the throes of ongoing legal battles regarding the ACC’s grant of rights and withdrawal fees, so there’s been little expectation of imminent movement."
After last week’s report from trusted CFB insider Brett McMurphy detailing (with once again, anonymous sources) that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC and the Big Ten are not incredibly keen on bringing in Florida State (especially) and Clemson unless the ACC implodes, this news from Thamel feels as though FSU could be in the ACC longer than some folks expected just a few weeks ago.
People have speculated whether FSU has an invite from either or both of the Power Two conferences. Should this report come to fruition, moving conferences – and therefore, keeping up with the Joneses in the Power Two – would be incredibly difficult for the Seminoles in the future.
However, things change on a dime. It was reported last year that Oregon and Washington were not expected to join the Big Ten but ultimately, they made the switch.
Presidents can talk, but if the money is right, money will most likely talk the loudest.
