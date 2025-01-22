ACC Requests Supreme Court Intervention in Lawsuit Against FSU
The bitter battle between Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has had many twists and turns over the past year and now the ACC has asked the Supreme Court to intervene during FSU's endeavor for a peaceful exit.
In short, Florida State is arguing that the ACC has failed in helping generate a revenue-sharing structure throughout the 18 teams that combine the conference to compete with the rest of the Power 4. Given that the ACC headquarters are in North Carolina, much debate has been centered on where the case hearings should be held in this multi-state, winding road of litigation.
On January 17, the ACC notified the Florida 1st District Court of Appeal that it was invoking a "discretionary review" from the Florida Supreme Court over a "judicial foul," Liam Rooney of Tallahassee.com reported.
As with most things in the business of college football, the dollar signs generally lead the way for the winning team. Florida State stands to pay a buyout of $165 million dollars to leave and take its estimated 3-4 hundred million in T.V. revenue elsewhere. The Seminoles and Clemson Tigers have dominated the ACC's viewership for the better part of two decades, and both have active lawsuits with the conference over revenue sharing.
While the two schools and suits are different in their own rights, the ACC is arguing that their case, based in North Carolina, and a separate case based in Florida for the same issue, is counterproductive. Also, they argue Florida Circuit Judge John Cooper's denial of the request to put the Leon County-based case on pause "departed from the essential requirements of the law" during the ongoing debacle.
It is strange to think that the Supreme Court would ever be involved in a case like this, but it shows the lengths that both sides are willing to go to in this new "wild west" era of college football.
The Supreme Court doesn't have to take action on the matter as it is "discretionary" but the movement only adds to the legal drama unfolding between the two entities.
