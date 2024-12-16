Alabama Wide Receiver Transfer Expected To Visit FSU Football This Week
Florida State has already signed three players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after the first week of the 20-day winter window. There is still plenty of time for the Seminoles to continue upgrading the roster this winter.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are expected to host another transfer out of the SEC later this week. According to On3's Pete Nakos, former Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law will visit Florida State on Tuesday. Law is a skill player that the Seminoles pursued out of high school in the 2022 class before he signed with the Crimson Tide.
Law recently wrapped up his third season at Alabama where he's been a part-time starter at wide receiver and a contributor on special teams. In 2024, he caught ten passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 22-yard catch against Western Kentucky. Law had a season-best four catches for 37 yards against Tennessee. Law also returned five kickoffs for 131 yards, including a 52-yard return against USF.
The Louisiana native signed with the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He stuck around with the program after former head coach Nick Saban retired and was replaced by Kalen DeBoer. In total, Law made 33 appearances, with seven starts, and caught 33 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown along with 22 kick returns for 536 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per return.
Back in high school, Law visited Tallahassee in June of 2021 before returning for an official visit in September of that year. He ultimately signed with the Crimson Tide in December.
The 5-foot-11, 201-pound wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop. He's ranked as the No. 71 overall transfer and the No. 18 WR transfer according to 247Sports.
Florida State has offered multiple wide receivers transfers including Charlotte's O'Mega Blake, and Miami (OH)'s Javon Tracy, and Reggie Virgil. The Seminoles have reportedly been in contact with other pass-catchers such as NC State's Kevin Concepcion, Mississippi State's Mario Craver, Kentucky's Barion Brown, and FIU's Eric Rivers, among others.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Last week, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
