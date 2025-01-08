Alabama Will Have A New Starting QB When Crimson Tide Travel To Florida State In 2025
There are approximately 234 days remaining until Florida State kicks off its 2025 season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have undergone a series of major changes to their roster and coaching staff this offseason in an effort to bounce back from arguably the most disappointing campaign in program history.
FSU will be trotting out a new starting quarterback for the third consecutive year after landing Thomas Castellanos from Boston College last month. Castellanos spent the last two seasons with the Eagles and previously signed to play for offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn during his tenure at UCF.
The Crimson Tide will also be making some important adjustments to their roster this offseason. Coming off a 9-4 finish under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama saw standout signal-caller Jalen Milroe declare for the NFL Draft. That means the program will be breaking in a new starter when it opens the season on the road against Florida State.
Alabama didn't pursue a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, meaning there are currently three potential options on the roster to take the reins; redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and incoming true freshman Keelon Russell.
Simpson is the most experienced of the trio, serving as the backup to Milroe for the past two seasons. Over 2023-24, he appeared in 12 total games, completing 25/45 passes for 346 yards and rushing 22 times for 130 yards and three scores. His lone score last fall came on a 15-yard rush in the season-opener against Western Kentucky. Simpson was a five-star prospect and the No. 3 QB in the 2022 class, originally signing with the Crimson Tide under former head coach Nick Saban. He's more of a dual-threat.
Mack might have the early leg up to be the successor to Milroe due to his experience in DeBoer's system. He signed with Washington as a top-100 recruit in 2023 and followed his head coach to Alabama last offseason. Mack didn't appear in a game with the Huskies and completed 2/3 passes for 39 yards and one touchdown this past season. He has tremendous size at 6-foot-6, 236 pounds. The California native is a threat with his big arm. During his senior season at Folsom High School, Mack completed 269/382 passes for 3,498 yards with 40 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Russell is the lone newcomer to the quarterback room at Alabama after signing with the program in December. He was forced to exit the Under Armour All-American Game early after twisting his ankle and the extent of that injury remains unclear. Regardless, Russell is immensely talented as he was a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2025 class. He dices up offenses through the air and on the ground. Russell completed 238/343 passes for 4,177 yards with 55 touchdowns to four interceptions along with 33 carries for 321 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. He led Duncanville to the state semifinals a year after securing a 15-0 record and state championship.
The matchup between Florida State and Alabama in August will be their first meeting between the lines since September 2, 2017. The Crimson Tide won that matchup 24-7 in Atlanta.
