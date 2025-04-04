Amaree Williams reveals why he stayed with FSU Football, transition to defense
It's been over a year since Amaree Williams signed with Florida State. Still, he's one of the youngest players on the roster in Tallahassee after skipping his senior season to enroll in college a year early.
Though he didn't arrive on campus until last summer, it was evident from the get-go that Williams has a chance to be special. He spent most of his true freshman season at tight end, flashing enough in practice to begin earning action on game days.
That led to Williams appearing in eight games for the Seminoles as he caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. The first score of his career came on an athletic catch against Clemson that was possibly the toughest reception by a Florida State skill player in 2024.
Williams was one of the lone bright spots for the program last season. Despite the era of the NCAA Transfer Portal, he kept his faith in head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.
"I would say, I'm not one to run from adversity. I 100% believed in coach Norvell's scheme, plan for me, and just faith, having some type of faith," Williams said after practice on Thursday. "I would say I really just put my hands on God's shoulders, put my hands on coach Norvell's shoulders and just going at it."
It's easy to forget that Williams was originally recruited as a defensive lineman considering his prowess at tight end. So far this spring, the rising sophomore has spent nearly the entirety of his time on the other side of the ball, transitioning to defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme.
Williams still meets with the offense but when it comes time to strapping on the pads, he's putting on a garnet jersey. Norvell highlighted the young defender for an impressive interception and Williams confirmed that he's feeling good about the transition.
"As of now, I'm still meeting with the offense but right now I have a year under the belt so I've been going all in for defensive end," Williams said. "I've surprised myself I feel like, I've been a year out of doing defensive end, getting defensive end reps, man, I'm coming out there, I'm making plays. I'm feeling good."
The Seminoles made major changes on defense, bringing in White to lead the unit along with multiple new position coaches, including defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Williams is seeing a different level of focus and energy compared to last season.
"I love coach White. His scheme, he definitely is foot on the gas. It doesn't matter if it's third down, fourth down, second down, first down, we're going out there, bringing energy, running on the field," Williams said. "I feel like it's been a total flip from last year with guys, there's no walking around. As far as scheme, speed is my biggest thing right now and just playing off of that."
With the new defensive scheme, the terminology is also changing for the Seminoles. Williams has been working at the JACK linebacker position, which is essentially a fourth defensive lineman who will occasionally drop into coverage.
The hope was that Williams would be able to utilize his speed off the edge and it's working so far.
"JACK's to the boundary. What coach Knighton told to me is they're the best pass-rushers, they're the guys that want to get to the ball so I feel like that compliments my skill set with speed," Williams said. "I definitely play by that and I'm able to use power. I feel like that's something that people doubt with me with my size, I'm able to bring power with that."
The defense is a fresh start for basically everyone on the roster except defensive end James Williams and linebacker Stefon Thompson, who followed White over from Nebraska.
Amaree Williams complimented the veteran Williams for helping him out in practice and spending time off the field to help him improve.
"He's played under this defense. For me personally, there's been times before I go to coach Knight or them just because he's just been in it," Williams said. "He brings an energy, I mean, he's out there making plays so shout out to him. We've spent countless hours after practice, after meetings, just going over stuff, stuff where I can critique, stuff he sees."
With his rise on defense and proven ability on offense, there's a very real chance that Williams could make an impact on both sides of the ball in 2025.
