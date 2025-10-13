11 'notes to know' for FSU football's road game against the Stanford Cardinal
The Florida State Seminoles will travel to the West Coast to match up against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming conference game. The Seminoles and Cardinal have never met on the football field.
- Florida State heads west for its first matchup against Stanford in program history. The 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff will tie the latest scheduled start for FSU, matching games at San Diego State in 1973 and 1977.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in each of their last five games, the program's longest streak since a five-game stretch in the middle of the 2023 season. Florida State gained 415 yards of offense vs. Pitt after reaching 404 yards vs. Miami, 514 yards at Virginia, 775 yards vs. Kent State and 729 yards vs. East Texas A&M. The Seminoles' total yards are the most allowed this season by Miami, Virginia, Kent State and East Texas A&M, and the most allowed by Pitt in regulation.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Seminoles lead the country in plays of at least 40 yards (14), rank 2nd in 30-plus yard plays (24), 5th in 50-plus yard plays (8), 7th in 20-plus yard plays (39), 8th in 10-plus yard plays (110) and 10th in 60-plus yard plays (4). The Seminoles are one of 26 teams with an 80-yard play in 2025.
- Florida State ranks 2nd in the country in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (55) and 20-plus yards (16) and also ranks 7th in 50-plus yard rushes (3). FSU ranks in the top 10 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (17, 3rd), 40-plus yards (10, 2nd), 50-plus yards (5, 4th), 60-plus yards (3, 5th) and 80-plus yards (1, 1st).
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in total offense (536.5, 3rd nationally), rushing touchdowns (21, 3rd), yards per completion (15.56, 4th), first downs (160, 4th), rushing offense (274.5, 5th), scoring offense (44.2, 5th), 3rd-down percentage (.544, 7th) yards per pass (9.89, 7th), yards per play (7.33, 8th) and passing efficiency (169.34, 13th).
- Combining 3rd- and 4th-down conversions, FSU's conversion efficiency rate of 68.4 percent (54 total conversions on 79 3rd-downs) is 1st in the ACC and 4th nationally.
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. The Seminoles, who gained 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015. Florida State boasts two of the four 725-yard games in the nation in 2025 and the only ones from the ACC.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
- The Seminoles rolled up 729 yards of total offense vs. East Texas A&M and showcased incredible balance with 361 rushing yards and 368 passing yards. It was only the third time in program history, and first time since 1995, FSU recorded at least 350 rushing yards and at least 350 passing yards in the same game.
- Florida State is the only team in the country that has not allowed a kickoff return in 2025. The Seminoles have produced 41 touchbacks on 41 official kickoffs and also have four onside kick attempts with no returns.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
