Arizona State Tight End Transfer Markeston Douglas Returning To Florida State
Florida State has landed a second commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and it's a name that the fanbase is very familiar with.
On Thursday, Arizona State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas announced he was returning to Tallahassee. Douglas spent the 2024 season with the Sun Devils but previously played for Florida State for four seasons. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Douglas appeared in all 13 games for the Sun Devils this fall, catching one pass for three yards. He contributed off the bench for Arizona State, playing 231 snaps on offense.
The Tennessee native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in Mike Norvell's inagural recruiting class with the program in 2020. After two seasons as a reserve, Douglas entered the rotation as a redshirt sophomore.
From 2022-23, Douglas appeared in 26 games, with five starts, and caught 25 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Douglas reeled in the go-ahead touchdown pass in FSU's eventual victory against Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. He's a willing blocker who helped the Seminoles in that category.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams. Jackson West, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers all transferred from the program.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period.
Douglas is the second transfer commitment for Florida State, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
