Backup defensive lineman plans to transfer from FSU football

Florida State's departures in the NCAA Transfer Portal aren't slowing down as the calendar advances toward the midway point of December. The Seminoles will be overhauling their roster once again this offseason.

To this point, the majority of the players moving on haven't come as much of a surprise. None of the six Seminoles to declare for the portal played a significant role in 2025.

Another backup will look to reignite his career outside of Tallahassee.

Reserve DL Jamorie Flagg Transferring From Florida State

Jamorie Flagg/IG

On Wednesday morning, redshirt freshman defensive line Jamorie Flagg revealed his intentions to transfer from Florida State. Flagg spent the last two seasons as a reserve on defense.

Flagg appeared in one game in 2024, breaking up a pass against Charleston Southern while earning a redshirt. This past season, he totaled two tackles in two appearances, seeing action against East Texas A&M and Kent State.

NEW: Florida State DL Jamorie Flagg plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/amcaiCWI39 pic.twitter.com/sAEbuuGD7c — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 10, 2025

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. Flagg was regarded as the No. 108 DL in his recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

As a senior at Booker T. Washington, Flagg totaled 39 tackles, two sacks, and a pass deflection.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound defender is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Despite Flagg moving on, Florida State has multiple players who could return alongside the interior of the defense, such as redshirt senior Daniel Lyons, redshirt senior Deante McCray, redshirt junior KJ Sampson, sophomore Mandrell Desir, sophomore Darryll Desir, and redshirt freshman Kevin Wynn.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

