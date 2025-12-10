Four potential fits for FSU football's open RBs coach job

Florida State is on the market for a new running backs coach following David Johnson's decision to head to Arkansas after six seasons in Tallahassee. Johnson was a well-liked member of the staff who played a significant role in the Seminoles' success on the ground during his tenure.

Moving forward, head coach Mike Norvell has clearly prioritized bringing in coaches whom he has worked with in the past, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. There are a few names out there that fit those conditions.

Either way, this is an important hire as it'll likely decide the future of redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr. and true freshman Ousmane Kromah, two massive pieces for the Seminoles in 2026.

Here are four potential options Florida State could take a look at.

Carlos Locklyn, Ohio State Running Backs Coach

Ohio State Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn talks to running back Isaiah West (32) during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is probably an unattainable option for Florida State, but one worth noting nonetheless. Locklyn has quickly leaped up the ladder over the past few seasons, earning his first on-field position as Western Kentucky's running backs coach in 2021. Locklyn spent two years at Oregon in the same role before making his way to Ohio State in 2024.

The Buckeyes are coming off a national championship and are in the picture to win it all once again. Last season, Locklyn guided TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins to all-conference seasons before both were taken in the NFL Draft. In 2025, Bo Jackson was named second-team All-Big 10.

At Oregon, Locklyn oversaw both of Bucky Irving's most productive seasons at the college level. Irving went on to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ducks ranked in the top-30 in rushing in both of his years with the program. He's been credited as the primary recruiter for seven four-star prospects.

Locklyn's first job at the college level was under Mike Norvell when he was the head coach at Memphis. He started off as a weight room assistant in 2017, quickly moving to offensive analyst and then director of high school relations. Locklyn followed Norvell to Florida State as the director of high school relations in 2020.

Even with the relationship between the two, there's no reason for Locklyn to leap from Ohio State to FSU. The Buckeyes are in a much more stable spot, and he's on the right track in Columbus. Locklyn reportedly made $650,000 this past season. Never say never, though.

Anthony Jones Jr., USC Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Nov 2, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. on the field during the game agains the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Jones is another experienced running backs coach at the FBS level who has worked directly with Norvell. He's been at USC for the last two seasons, and the Trojans just landed the No. 1 prep class in December, signing two four-star ballcarriers.

Previously, Jones spent two years (2022-23) at TCU and four years at Memphis (2018-21). At TCU, he coached Kendre Miller into a 2023 NFL Draft pick. The Horned Frogs made a national championship appearance in his first season with the program.

Jones was on Norvell's staff during the first half of his stint at Memphis. When Norvell left for the Seminoles, Jones stuck around for two more years to work under Ryan Silverfield. The Tigers made a bowl game in all four of his seasons.

A proven developer of talent, Jones oversaw the growth of Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, Darrell Henderson, and Tony Pollard. All four players went on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Jones is credited with landing a handful of four-star recruits, but he doesn't have a ton of high-level experience on the trail. He did coach high school football for six years in Tennessee and has ties in the area. A Memphis native, maybe a move back to the East Coast could be alluring.

Ja'Juan Seider, Notre Dame Running Backs Coach/Associate Head Coach

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let's call this another unlikely candidate for Florida State, but Seider has been a popular name among fans in recent years. He spent seven years at Penn State as running backs coach, adding co-offensive coordinator and run game coordinator duties throughout his stint. Seider moved on from the Nittany Lions to join Notre Dame in February.

This past season, he served as running backs coach and associate head coach for the Fighting Irish. Seider had previous stops at Florida, West Virginia, and Marshall, along with seven years of coaching high school football in the Sunshine State. It's unclear exactly what he's making at Notre Dame, but the figure is believed to be around $750,000.

Seider has proven himself as a recruiter, garnering multiple accolades over the years. He was the primary contact for five-star running back Nick Singleton, who signed with Penn State in 2022. His vast connections to the state of Florida have been useful despite Seider being in the Midwest for nearly a decade.

This season, Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love has developed into a Heisman finalist. Love has put together back-to-back 1,000+ yard campaigns since Seider arrived in town. He sent Miles Sanders to the NFL at Penn State.

Seider has been away from Florida for a long time. Perhaps he's homesick and tired of the snow, but this isn't one the Seminoles should count on.

Jabbar Juluke, Former Florida Running Backs Coach

Aug 30, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke walks on the field against the Long Island Sharks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Juluke was recently not retained by new Florida head coach, Jon Sumrall. He had worked under former head coach Billy Napier with the Gators and at Louisiana for the last eight years. Juluke is currently looking for a job, and he's already reportedly gaining interest from Texas and Kentucky.

With nearly 30 years of experience coaching at the high school and college level, Juluke has built a solid resume. He's worked with multiple NFL Draft picks such as Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice, Kenneth Dixon, Raymond Calais, and Elijah Mitchell.

In 2025, Jadan Baugh had one of the most impressive rushing seasons in recent history for the Gators, breaking 1,000 yards and recording a whopping 266 yards and two touchdowns in the Sunshine Showdown victory against FSU. Juluke was the primary recruiter for a plethora of blue-chip running backs, including Trevor Etienne, Byron Louis, Treyaun Webb, and Duke Clark.

Juluke made $650,000 this past season, about $50,000 more than Florida State paid Johnson. The Seminoles will apparently have to move quickly if there is interest here.

