Ex-FSU football RB back in transfer portal for third time

Thousands of college football players around the country have decisions to make over the next few weeks. That includes some names that will sound familiar to Florida State fans.

A pair of Seminoles have already declared their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal; redshirt freshman linebacker Jayden Parrish and true freshman defensive end LaJesse Harrold.

In recent days, a former member of FSU's roster chose to transfer for the third time in his college career.

Former Florida State Running Back CJ Campbell Back In Portal

Earlier this month, former Florida State running back CJ Campbell entered the portal once again. Campbell spent the 2025 season at Rutgers as a reserve, rushing 22 times for 157 yards and finishing without a touchdown for the first time in his college career.

Campbell originally joined the Seminoles as a walk-on in 2021. Despite redshirting his first season, he was named FSU's Offense Scout Team Player of the year.

Rutgers running back CJ Campbell Jr. is entering the transfer portal, he tells @PeteNakos.



The former Florida Atlantic and Florida State transfer has 1,144 career rushing yards and 14 TDs. Also has 41 catches for 469 yards. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/1tXvXeBwv6 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 3, 2025

The Florida native worked his way into the back end of the rotation at running back in 2022-23. Despite sharing a room with Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, and Treshaun Ward, Campbell totaled 25 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in garnet and gold.

Campbell earned a reputation for his work ethic and was a well-liked member of the locker room.

In 2023, Campbell posted three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown against North Alabama. His 70-yard scoring run was the third-longest of the season for the Seminoles. Campbell started in the ACC Championship victory over Louisville.

Shortly after the College Football Playoff snub, Campbell entered the portal and made his way to Florida Atlantic.

Campbell had the most productive season of his college career in 2024, rushing 165 times for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 466 yards and three more scores. He was named third-team All-AAC for his performance.

Florida Atlantic fired former head coach Tom Herman following the season, leading Campbell to enter the portal again. The Seminoles actually offered him during his transfer recruitment, but he chose Rutgers instead.

Campbell's eligibility seemed to run out following the 2025 season, but he might have one more year to play. Who really knows in the current age of college football?

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

