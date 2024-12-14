Blue-Chip SEC Wide Receiver Transfer Has FSU Football In Top Four
Florida State is among the final options for a blue-chip wide receiver transfer who just wrapped up his first season in the SEC.
Former Mississippi State pass-catcher Mario Craver is reportedly down to four programs. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU, per On3. There's a chance that he will visit Tallahassee in the near future.
Craver signed with the Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in 2024, and immediately jumped into the rotation. He appeared in nine games, making four starts, while catching 17 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Craver caught a season-high two passes for 75 yards in a 41-31 loss to Georgia on October 12.
The Alabama native averaged 21.6 yards per catch and finished fourth on the team in receiving. He saw 379 snaps on offense.
Craver stands at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop. Craver is ranked as the No. 27 overall transfer and the No. 11 WR transfer according to 247Sports.
Florida State has offered multiple wide receivers transfers including Charlotte's O'Mega Blake, and Miami (OH)'s Javon Tracy, and Reggie Virgil. The Seminoles have reportedly been in contact with other pass-catchers such as NC State's Kevin Concepcion, Kentucky's Barion Brown, and FIU's Eric Rivers.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Earlier this week, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
