Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Clemson Tigers
The Florida State Seminoles were plagued by self-inflicted errors in a 24-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers. That's been the story of the Seminoles' season on the road.
In the upset loss to Virginia, the defense gave up a season-high 46 points while the offense battled through turnovers. On the West Coast, a season-high 13 penalties doomed the Seminoles.
Moving to Death Valley on Saturday night, it was dropped passes that took Florida State out of a rhythm early in the game. The Seminoles were credited with a season-high five drops. It's an issue that hadn't popped up previously this season. Coming into the matchup, FSU only had five drops in the previous four games and eight all year.
But, that's just the theme for Florida State at this point, finding headpounding ways to lose.
Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. RB Ousmane Kromah (69.8) - 9 snaps
Despite a drop in the first half, Kromah graded out as FSU's top player on offense. Kromah rushed three times for 22 yards and caught one pass for five yards.
2. RB Samuel Singleton Jr. (69.3) - 14 snaps
Singleton Jr. started for the second straight game. He was involved in a fumbled exchange with Castellanos that led to a turnover. He led the running backs with six carries for 28 yards.
3. LT Gunnar Hansen (68.3) - 71 snaps
Hansen started for the ninth straight game at left tackle.
4. WR Duce Robinson (68.2) - 66 snaps
Robinson recorded a career-high in receptions, totaling nine catches for 124 yards. He nearly scored a touchdown in the first half, but it was ruled an incompletion.
The junior wide receiver is the only consistent weapon on the offense.
5. C Luke Petitbon (65.8) - 72 snaps
Petitbon started at center for the ninth consecutive game.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. TE Markeston Douglas (54.9) - 10 snaps
Douglas didn't record any stats and was mainly used as a blocker.
4. WR Lawayne McCoy (53.9) - 62 snaps
McCoy caught four passes for 46 yards and Florida State's lone touchdown. However, he committed two penalties in three plays in the fourth quarter that moved the Seminoles from the 3 to 38, ruining a potential scoring drive.
3. WR Micahi Danzy (53.5) - 53 snaps
Danzy dropped a pass in the first half. He caught two passes for 19 yards and added a rush for 15 yards.
2. RT Micah Pettus (47.9) - 72 snaps
Pettus started at right tackle. He surrendered a season-high six pressures after giving up four total pressures in his other seven appearances. A few of those led to big hits on Tommy Castellanos.
In the second half, Pettus committed a personal foul that negated a 15-yard gain by Samuel Singleton Jr. and forced FSU to punt.
1. WR Squirrel White (47.5) - 22 snaps
White rushed two times for -3 yards and recorded zero catches. He's been a disappointing addition for Florida State.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. S Ashlynd Barker (79.0) - 52 snaps
Barker tied for a team-high seven tackles, adding 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. His effort and energy stood out.
2. LB Elijah Herring (78.9) - 32 snaps
Herring looked more like he did against Alabama, flying all over the field and delivering big hits. He totaled five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
3. S Earl Little Jr. (73.1) - 53 snaps
Little Jr. had a solid outing, recording five tackles.
4. DL Deante McCray (72.5) - 26 snaps
McCray came off the bench and totaled five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hurry.
5. LB Stefon Thompson (71.7) - 17 snaps
Thompson returned after missing the previous two games due to an injury. He recorded three tackles, contributing at linebacker.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. DE Jaden Jones (56.0) - 17 snaps
Jones made his second straight start. He wasn't credited with any statistics.
4. DL KJ Sampson (54.3) - 17 snaps
Sampson had a big hit in the first half but didn't do much outside of that. The tackle for loss was his lone stop of the night.
3. S Shyheim Brown (54.3) - 19 snaps
Brown recorded three tackles as a reserve.
2. S K.J. Kirkland (52.4) - 11 snaps
Kirkland recorded one tackle in sparse snaps.
1. CB Jerry Wilson (46.9) - 55 snaps
Wilson was a major letdown against Clemson. He was out of position multiple times. When he did have a chance to make a play, Wilson usually came through with a soft tackle that led to extra yards for the Tigers.
The veteran defender was supposed to be a consistent piece on Florida State's defense. He's been anything but.
Full Grades:
