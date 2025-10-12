Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Pittsburgh
The Florida State Seminoles had a chance to flip the narrative on their 2025 season. Instead, the Seminoles faltered on defense and were too banged up on offense to overcome the Pittsburgh Panthers in Tallahassee.
Outside of forcing a pair of turnovers, Florida State essentially had no answer for true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel. In his first career start on the road, Heintschel completed 21/29 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He gashed the Seminoles on the ground to the tune of 16 carries for 64 yards.
The rushing stat-line might not be gaudy but most of Heintschel's scrambles came in key situations, whether it be third or fourth down. Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid was another thorn in Florida State's side, racking up 200 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
Things changed in a big way when wide receiver Duce Robinson exited the game with an injury late in the second quarter. Florida State's offense came to a screeching halt without multiple starters in the lineup.
FSU recorded 189 yards of total offense in the second half, including 101 passing yards. 58 of those yards came with 1:45 left in the game on Tommy Castellanos' deep shot to Micahi Danzy.
It wasn't enough and pressure is mounting on head coach Mike Norvell.
Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?
*Minimum 10 snaps
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. RB Ousmane Kromah (80.5) - 13 snaps
Kromah responded after losing a fumble last week. He rushed seven times for 55 yards, showcasing some of his elusiveness and tough running ability.
If anything, the true freshman needed more snaps in this one.
2. WR Micahi Danzy (79.8) - 57 snaps
Danzy put together a career performance despite the loss.
The redshirt freshman caught seven passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. No other player on FSU's roster reeled in more than two receptions.
3. RT Jacob Rizy (71.9) - 66 snaps
Rizy made his first start of the season with Micah Pettus sidelined due to an injury. He had the highest pass-blocking grade (82.7) of anyone on FSU's offense.
4. TE Landen Thomas (69.7) - 36 snaps
Thomas was forced into a larger role after Randy Pittman Jr. was ruled out shortly before kickoff.
The sophomore ended up creating one of the highlights of Florida State's season, catching a 25-yard touchdown late in the first half on a pass that Castellanos seemingly just tossed up. It was the third-longest completion of the day for the Seminoles.
5. RB Caziah Holmes (68.3) - 14 snaps
Holmes got some action with Florida State down Roydell Williams and Kam Davis. He rushed ten times for 40 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble that led to Pittsburgh tying the game.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. RG Adrian Medley (57.4) - 66 snaps
Medley struggled for the second straight week. He was Florida State's lowest-graded run blocker (54.9).
4. WR Lawayne McCoy (56.7) - 54 snaps
McCoy started but wasn't able to provide much despite the missing faces in the lineup. He caught one pass for 15 yards.
3. LG Richie Leonard IV (53.8) - 64 snaps
Leonard IV started and was briefly injured. However, he only missed two plays before returning to the field.
2. WR Duce Robinson (52.4) - 24 snaps
Robinson was injured in the first half and was unable to return. He finished with two catches for ten yards.
1. WR Teriq Mallory (50.2) - 21 snaps
Mallory, a true freshman, stepped in with Robinson out of the lineup. He replaced redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, who was benched after a miscommunication with Castellanos on a route.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. CB Jerry Wilson (80.9) - 72 snaps
Wilson bounced back after two games to forget against Virginia and Miami. He totaled four tackles.
2. S Earl Little Jr. (77.6) - 71 snaps
Little Jr. picked off a pass and made four tackles along with a forced fumble. He also missed a tackle that led to a Pittsburgh touchdown.
3. S Edwin Joseph (73.7) - 62 snaps
Joseph intercepted a pass in the end zone in the first half. He recorded four tackles.
4. CB Ja'Bril Rawls (73.3) - 63 snaps
Rawls totaled a team-high ten tackles and one tackle for loss. He's been one of the most consistent defenders all year.
5. DL Daniel Lyons (70.4) - 43 snaps
Lyons finished with one tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. CB Shamar Arnoux (52.4) - 10 snaps
Arnoux saw action off the bench. He was credited with one tackle.
4. LB Blake Nichelson (50.3) - 41 snaps
Nichelson was out of position and missed multiple sacks. He lost quarterback contain a few times as well.
It was a rough outing after glimpses of promise for Nichelson.
3. DL Deante McCray (46.0) - 34 snaps
McCray struggled mightly, whiffing on a sack that ended up being a touchdown pass.
2. DL Mandrell Desir (45.5) - 27 snaps
Desir finished with one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
1. LB Elijah Herring (39.0) - 25 snaps
It was a simply dreadful afternoon for Herring. The veteran linebacker was burned in coverage throughout the game.
Herring posted a team-worst coverage grade (32.5) and had the third-lowest tackling grade (33.2)
Full Grades:
