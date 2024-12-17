BREAKING: Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Tackle Out Of SEC
Florida State is focused on landing experienced players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to help the program rebound in 2025. There aren't many bigger needs on the roster than at left tackle and the Seminoles are making a major addition to continue rebuilding their offensive line.
On Tuesday, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen announced that he plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. Hansen was on campus for a visit prior to deciding to transfer to the Seminoles.
This is a massive pickup for FSU as Hansen started in 35 games over the last three seasons for the Commodores. 27 of those starts came at left tackle and he also has experience at right tackle (four starts) and left guard (four starts). Hansen started all 12 games in 2024, eight at left tackle and four at right tackle.
Hansen has earned over 2,100 snaps of experience in the SEC. That includes 1,501 snaps at left tackle, 326 snaps at right tackle, and 278 snaps at left guard. He surrendered five total sacks during that time, including just one this fall.
The Florida native signed with Vanderbilt as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He spent his prep career at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Hansen stands at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, and has one season of eligibility remaining. He's ranked as the No. 203 overall transfer and the No. 13 OT transfer according to 247Sports.
Florida State has ten scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
Hansen is the fifth transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, and former Nebraska defensive end James Williams
FSU officially announced the hire of new offensive line coach Herb Hand last week.
