CFB insider reveals FSU Football’s ‘impact transfer' heading into 2025 season
Florida State has been known for its key additions through the Transfer Portal since head coach Mike Norvell took over in Tallahassee in December of 2019. Some of FSU's transfers of the last few seasons have brought immediate success, while others have failed to live up to expectations.
On3's Pete Nakos has provided a list of who he thinks will be major impact transfers for notable Power 4 teams in college football. For the Seminoles, Nakos believes UCF and Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos could be that piece to right the ship in Tallahassee after a disastrous 2-10 season.
Nakos wrote this of Castellanos in his article:
"Thomas Castellanos was key in Boston College’s 4-1 start to the 2024 season, knocking off Florida State in Week 1 and picking up a win over Michigan State. In eight games this year, Castellanos had 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 61.5% completion percentage, 194 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Now he comes in at Florida State with his former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and will be key to FSU getting back to its winning ways."- Pete Nakos, On3
In January, Norvell spoke about Castellanos' abilities and referred to him as a "true spark" to the offense.
"I've had to defend him here the last couple of years. And I think he added a bunch of these gray hairs. You know, he's an absolute talent. And, you know, he's a wonderful young man. I think he's one of the more dynamic players in all of college football," Norvell said. "I mean, you think back to two years ago we went up there with one of the best defenses in all of college. And I mean he threw for 300 yards and over 100 yards rushing against us; he can do it with his arm. Obviously, he has the special ability to be able to extend plays. But he's really just a true spark."
Castellanos played for UCF under then-head coach Gus Malzahn who signed on to be Florida State's offensive coordinator at the end of the 2024 season. The "impact transfer" also played against the 'Noles twice, nearly upsetting them in 2023 and beating them in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
