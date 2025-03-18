Former FSU star lands inside ESPN top-50 prospect list heading into 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft on the precipice, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid has included former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas in his latest top-50 prospects list. He has Thomas projected as the No. 33 ranked player.
A decent amount of mock drafts have Thomas going in the first round, but that does not mean Reid's list is necessarily inaccurate. Teams oftentimes draft based on need, not the best available player.
Reid wrote this of Azareye'h Thomas in his article:
"Thomas was a lockdown defender and one of Florida State's few bright spots in 2024, allowing only 12 completions and 94 receiving yards in his coverage over 12 games. He is a true press-man corner whose fluidity, technique and ability to adjust his body in coverage are among the best in the 2025 class. He needs to improve his hand timing in route stems and can be a bit grabby, but his raw tools plus youth (Thomas doesn't turn 21 until July) could eventually make him a high-end NFL starter."- Jordan Reid, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst
With Thomas at the No. 33 position, Reid put the former Seminole as the fifth-highest-ranked cornerback in the draft behind Travis Hunter (Colorado), Will Johnson (Michigan), Jahdae Barron (Texas), and Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina).
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
