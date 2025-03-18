Talented running back includes FSU Football among top schools
Florida State is a contender for one of the top running backs in Alabama in the 2026 class.
Over the weekend, three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones announced he was trimming his recruitment down to eight schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio State.
Jones has held an offer from Florida State since January of 2023 but he hasn't been on campus since March of that year. The coaching staff will need to get him back to Tallahassee in the near future to remain a legitimate contender for his services.
The Alabama native is coming off a prolific junior season where he rushed 260 times for 1,443 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 50 yards. He rushed for 100+ yards in seven games, including a season-high 24 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 41-37 loss to Prattville High School on August 22.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back is regarded as the No. 491 overall prospect, the No. 35 RB, and the No. 21 recruit in Texa in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
