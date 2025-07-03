Nole Gameday

College football expert believes FSU’s 2025 slate is more favorable than projected

The Seminoles might have one of the easier schedules in the ACC according to one analyst.

Tommy Mire

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are entering what many consider a pivotal year under head coach Mike Norvell. Coming off a disappointing 2–10 season, the 'Noles are surrounded by both lingering questions and cautious optimism as they aim for a strong rebound in 2025.

With a revamped staff and a roster boiling with something to prove, Phil Steele believes that Florida State stares at a "middle of the pack" schedule, although the optimism is speculative at this point in the offseason.

Steele recently ranked college football's toughest schedules, and has Florida State ranked at No. 16 out of the 17 teams that make up the ACC.

"Florida State has an easy schedule by comparison to others in the ACC. But coming off a disastrous 2024 campaign, nothing’s easy."

"They have to open up with Alabama at home on August 30th. Woof. The good news is, the Seminoles have home games against Miami, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. But interestingly, FSU has to go to Clemson, NC State, and Florida, but it’s still a middle of the pack schedule."

READ MORE: Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium named one of the ACC’s most hostile venues

The road returning to ACC dominance won't be easy, and an out-of-conference game against Alabama to start the season is a daunting task. Florida State faces Clemson late in November, and that matchup could summarize the year for the Seminoles. Hosting Miami is a plus, but the Hurricanes are never an easy task in the classic rivalry.

NC State has also proved to be a thorn in Florida State's side, although the 'Noles hold the edge in the series at 26-16. FSU's most recent loss came in 2022 after blowing a 17-3 halftime lead. Although the Seminoles would go on to finish with 10 wins and a bowl game over Oklahoma.

There are mixed opinions on what FSU's 2025 record will ultimately look like when it is all said and done, regardless of a projected strength of schedule. But one thing is clear: Florida State will need a rebound year as all eyes are on the program.

READ MORE: How Bobby Bowden helped shape Anquan Boldin’s football legacy

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football