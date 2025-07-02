Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium named one of the ACC’s most hostile venues
Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium has been renowned as one of the toughest places to play in college football. Each year, thousands of rowdy and sometimes inebriated fans pack the 70-plus thousand seats as they scream the War Chant at the top of their lungs to root for their boys in garnet and gold.
It is no surprise that when RotoWire.com's Christopher Boan ranked the most hostile stadiums in the ACC, the Seminoles and Bobby Bowden Field topped the chart. It was recently named by EA Sports as one of the top 15 toughest places to play.
Florida State ranked No. 2 on the list, which was compiled based on various stadium factors, including seating capacity, noise level, and home field winning percentage. Clemson's Memorial Stadium barely took the lead by four points due to the Tigers' home-field advantage.
Florida State's home field record has been a steady advantage, despite recent struggles last season. The 'Noles boast a 322-109-4 record at home and held a 37-game home winning streak from 1995-2001. The list only took into consideration games won after 2001.
The Seminoles are slated to kick off the first game of a home-and-home series against Alabama on August 30, marking the completion of Florida State's $265 million renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium. There, fans will get to cheer on the 'Noles while looking up at a brand new video board, enjoying new seating, as well as new suites and infrastructure upgrades.
If Doak Campbell Stadium was already a nightmare for opposing teams, it’s about to become even more daunting. With a high-powered Alabama squad coming to town and a renovated fortress ready to host them, the Seminoles will have every opportunity to remind the college football world why Tallahassee isn’t just one of the toughest places to play but that it’s one of the hardest places to win.
