Deion Sanders shouts out FSU Legend for earning head coaching position at HBCU school
Deion Sanders has been one of the hottest names in college football since getting back into the sport as a head coach. He got his start in 2020 at Jackson State, an HBCU program and a member of the SWAC conference.
In the seven years prior to Sanders' arrival, the Tigers compiled a 23-44 overall record and didn't finish over .500 in a single season. Sanders quickly flipped the script. Following a 4-3 finish in his first campaign, he guided Jackson State to a 23-3 mark over the next two seasons, leading the program to back-to-back Celebration Bowl appearances.
Sanders moved on to Colorado after three years at Jackson State and is in the middle of another impressive rebuild. To say the least, he knows how to start from scratch and climb to success.
Earlier this month, fellow Florida State legend Terrell Buckley was hired as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State. Buckley is taking over an HBCU program that has gone 9-40 over the last five seasons. The Delta Devils haven't finished with a winning record since 2006. During that period, the team put together seven one-win campaigns along with a winless season in 2010.
Buckley is going to have his work cut out for him and Sanders was quick to show his support.
"Proud of u my brother!" Sanders wrote on social media.
Buckley referenced Prime Time's track record in his response, "thank you brother! Proud of you too. Thanks for the support. You are the blueprint."
Funnily enough, the two were nearly teammates during their illustrious careers at Florida State. Sanders played for the Seminoles from 1985-88 while Buckley starred in garnet and gold from 1989-91. They both went on to be selected No. 5 overall in their respective NFL Draft classes.
Buckley is still Florida State's all-time leader with 21 interceptions over his three years. He came away with a single-season program record 12 interceptions in 1991. To put that in perspective, Sanders recorded 14 total picks in four seasons. Buckley's 501 career interception return yards remain an NCAA record for the FBS division to this day.
The Mississippi native went on to play for seven different teams in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl in 2022 with the New England Patriots. He recorded 50 interceptions during his professional career and picked off at least one pass in his first 13 years in the league.
Buckley was inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2003 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He was the head coach of the XFL's Orlando Guardians in 2023.
