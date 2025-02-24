Early win total betting lines released for Florida State Football

Nole Gameday

FSU's over/under line is projected to improve considerably compared to last season.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Spring practices haven't started yet, but betting services such as FanDuel have already put significant thought into the 2025 college football season. For instance, FanDuel has listed the over/under for Florida State's total at 7.5 wins.

According to the betting site, Florida State employs a money line of -104 to win more than seven games and a -114 money line to win less than seven.

The best over/under lines in the ACC go to Clemson (9.5), but if you include Notre Dame, they would be the favorite at 10.5 wins. As for Florida State's other rivals, FanDuel sets the line for Miami at 8.5 wins, and Florida at 6.5 wins.

Florida State's full schedule can be viewed below.:

2025 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: BYE week

Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabma (home-opener)

Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M

Week 3: BYE week

Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State

Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia

Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami

Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt

Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford

Week 9: BYE week

Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest

Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson

Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State

Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)

Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

