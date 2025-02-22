6-foot-5 South Florida EDGE locks in official visit to FSU Football
The majority of February has been pinned as a recruiting dead period, preventing coaches from heading out on the road and prospects from visiting college campuses. However, that doesn't mean the action is slowing down, in fact, it's really starting to just heat up.
The Seminoles have spent a lot of time this month locking in summer official visits with some of the top names on their recruiting board. One of the final weekends in June is beginning to look like a busy few days in Tallahassee.
Earlier today, three-star defensive end Kamron Wilson announced his plans to officially visit Florida State from June 20-22. Wilson is also expected to take official visits to Minnesota, Cal, Syracuse, and NC State.
The Seminoles recently offered Wilson on February 5 and head coach Mike Norvell dropped by his high school to meet with him. He's a relatively new target with serious potential.
Wilson had a breakout junior season at Miami Southridge High School, racking up 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Wilson had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 40-8 victory against Edison High School on October 5.
The Florida native was honored for his performance as a first-team All-Dade selection by the Miami Herald and a first-team 6A all-star selection by FloridaHSFootball. He's still growing into his frame but his high ceiling makes him a recruit worth monitoring.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 553 overall prospect, the No. 47 EDGE, and the No. 84 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
