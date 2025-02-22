Nole Gameday

6-foot-5 South Florida EDGE locks in official visit to FSU Football

The Seminoles offered the high-ceiling defender earlier this month.

Dustin Lewis

Kamron Wilson/Twitter
In this story:

The majority of February has been pinned as a recruiting dead period, preventing coaches from heading out on the road and prospects from visiting college campuses. However, that doesn't mean the action is slowing down, in fact, it's really starting to just heat up.

The Seminoles have spent a lot of time this month locking in summer official visits with some of the top names on their recruiting board. One of the final weekends in June is beginning to look like a busy few days in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space

Earlier today, three-star defensive end Kamron Wilson announced his plans to officially visit Florida State from June 20-22. Wilson is also expected to take official visits to Minnesota, Cal, Syracuse, and NC State.

The Seminoles recently offered Wilson on February 5 and head coach Mike Norvell dropped by his high school to meet with him. He's a relatively new target with serious potential.

Wilson had a breakout junior season at Miami Southridge High School, racking up 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Wilson had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 40-8 victory against Edison High School on October 5.

The Florida native was honored for his performance as a first-team All-Dade selection by the Miami Herald and a first-team 6A all-star selection by FloridaHSFootball. He's still growing into his frame but his high ceiling makes him a recruit worth monitoring.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 553 overall prospect, the No. 47 EDGE, and the No. 84 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game

 Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting