ESPN analyst says FSU football is still a College Football Playoff contender

So, you're saying there's a chance?

Jackson Bakich

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
ESPN analyst and color commentator Greg McElroy has provided an interesting comment regarding the Florida State football team and its College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes headed into 2025.

McElroy appears to have the steadfast belief that the Seminoles will be within striking distance of reaching the 12-team playoff despite going 2-10 last season.

He enlisted this idea on his "Always College Football" podcast, which was released recently.

“As long as Florida State plays football, I still believe it is within reason that they can get back into the mix of the College Football Playoff conversation,” McElroy shared. “Now, it’s going to look a little different. New quarterback coming in from Thomas Castellanos."

After praising the aforementioned Castellanos and the potential of the FSU offense, McElroy gave love to the defensive side of the ball under new coordinator, Tony White.

“Defensively, new defensive coordinator, new scheme, new system, but they do have some pieces that you could absolutely build around,” McElroy said. “You look at kind of everything along Florida State, they’re poised for a massive bounce-back from the 2-10 season.”

Finally, McElroy provided his opinion that the ultimate litmus test for the Seminoles will be the Week 1 matchup against Alabama. He believes how FSU looks, win or lose, will determine the outlook for the season ahead.

“Week 1 will tell us all we need to know about what Florida State might be able to accomplish,” McElroy said. “If they can go toe-to-toe in Tallahassee with, a team that I have great admiration for this season, that might be a sign of things to come for what could be a team that bounces back in a huge way. Goes from the outhouse back to the penthouse here in 2025.”

The 'Noles will kick off the 2025 campaign against the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

