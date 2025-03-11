ESPN College Football analyst says Florida State could be a 'dangerous' team in 2025
Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke on his "Always College Football" podcast about the Florida State Seminoles and the upcoming 2025 season ahead. After an abysmal 2-10 campaign in 2024, FSU looks to bounce back, and McElroy thinks the 'Noles could be "dangerous" for teams nationwide.
He mentioned that FSU's win total margin at 7.5 games is manageable despite beating only one FBS squad last season.
"Their win total is at seven-and-a-half. That's a pretty significant jump from just two wins last year, but I actually think it's very gettable. Now, there are some difficult games on the schedule. You got 'Bama in the non-conference there in the early going. You also have to play Miami in the first weekend of October, but you do have a chance to take on the Florida Gators, which will be big, and it'll be very interesting, too, to see the rest of their schedule and how things play out."
Earlier in the podcast, McElroy spoke on the transfers that FSU has brought in, including the wide receiver duo of Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC), as well as the veteran offensive line transfers, and former Boston College Eagle, Thomas Castellanos.
McElroy believes these pieces will make for a "dangerous" Florida State team.
"Florida State, I think, is a dangerous team this year. No one's really talking about them, but if you look at their roster, look at the guys that will be starting for them this year: There are a lot of fourth and fifth-year players in that starting lineup. Granted, it's a projected starting lineup right now, but the more veterans you have and the chip on their shoulder that the Seminoles are likely going to have coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, I think you can expect a bounce back from Mike Norvell and his staff."
