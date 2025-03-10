FSU Football adds dual-threat quarterback to 2025 roster
With spring practice slated to kick off in Tallahassee in just over two weeks, Florida State is making a late addition to its 2025 roster. The Early Signing Period and National Signing Day have come and gone but the Seminoles are still looking at every avenue to add talent with college football changing in a big way this offseason.
On Monday, 2025 quarterback Gavin Markey announced he was committing to Florida State. He referred to head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks when revealing the news on social media.
Markey's decision comes on the heels of a visit to campus last weekend. He reported an offer from the Seminoles in February.
As a senior, Markey completed 87/161 passes for 1,547 yards with 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing 224 times for 1,660 yards and 24 touchdowns. He guided Jefferson High School (GA) to an appearance in the state championship game.
Markey completed a season-best 12/19 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 45-28 victory against Stephens County High School on September 6. He rushed for 100+ yards in nine consecutive games, including 25 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 playoff victory against Cherokee Bluff High School on November 29.
At the conclusion of the season, Markey was named the Class 3A Regions 5-8 Offensive Player of the Year. He was an all-state selection by multiple publications, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Georgia native claims a 4.6 40-yard dash, 37.4" vertical, and 9.75" hands. He also bench-presses 370 pounds and squats 505 pounds.
Markey will enroll at Florida State this summer and will count against the new roster limit of 105 total players. The Seminoles still have some work to do to meet those restrictions, meaning a few departures will be necessary at the conclusion of spring practice.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound quarterback is at least the 42nd new addition for the Seminoles this offseason.
FSU brought in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos to lead the offense this fall with Malzahn calling the plays.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
