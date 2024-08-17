Two ESPN College GameDay Personalities Predict FSU To Make College Football Playoff
ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Rece Davis had some high praise for the Florida State Seminoles on their “College Gameday Podcast” earlier this week. Both network contributors predicted FSU would make the College Football Playoff (CFP) but in different fashions. Davis believes an at-large bid is in store for the ’Noles (with a loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game) while Thamel has them winning in Charlotte in December.
“I think Florida State wins the regular season game against Clemson because it’s in Tallahassee. Rematch, two really good teams. Clemson wins the rematch because Clemson will be desperate to get in,” Davis said. “Florida State will already have a spot sealed up. I think both teams make the playoff.”
Thamel added that while he thinks FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could be an unknown heading into the 2024 season, their big guys in the trenches set them apart, especially defensive end Patrick Payton.
“I feel like their fronts are so sound and so solid that everything behind them should fall into place,” he explained. “Obviously it’s a little bit of a bet on DJ Uiagalelei, who has been a very good college quarterback but has not been a championship college football quarterback.”
After ESPN fired Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder – two personalities on the network with connections to Florida State – some FSU fans appear to have accepted the notion they will not hear super positive coverage of their team. However, perhaps these declarations from Thamel and Davis could change that perception.
