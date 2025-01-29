Ex-Florida State OL coach Alex Atkins moving towards new position with LSU Tigers
Former Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins is being considered for a job at Louisiana State University with their offensive staff, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell fired OC Atkins alongside now-former defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and now-former wide receivers coach Ron Dugans in November following a humiliating loss to Notre Dame.
READ MORE: Florida Gators offer three-star Florida State safety commitment
Norvell said this upon them being let go;
"I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State," Norvell said. "They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State. Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be."
During Atkins' tenure in Tallahassee, the offensive line faced drastic changes. While the team failed to obtain a winning season in 2020 and 2021, the 2022 and 2023 campaigns showcased some of the best FSU teams in the trenches in the program's history. The Seminoles averaged 214 yards per game on the ground in 2022, and 150 in 2023. The 'Nole went 23-4 in those two seasons.
Atkins will be joined by former FSU edge, Patrick Payton, and former wide receiver, Destyn Hill. After four years at Florida State, Payton moved via the transfer portal in December. Hill transferred after missing the season due to an injury.
It's also worth noting that Atkins played a big role in the recruitment of five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who flipped from Florida State to LSU during the Early Signing Period. Now, he'll get to coach the blue-chip prospect in Baton Rouge.
Brad Davis is entering his fourth season as the Tigers' offensive line coach under head coach Brian Kelly. That means Atkins will likely be taking on some sort of analyst role as he looks to revitalize his coaching career in the SEC.
Which New Coaches Did Florida State Hire For The 2025 Season?
Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (UCF)
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach (UCF)
Tim Harris Jr., Wide Receivers Coach (UCF)
Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Missouri)
Brendan Bognar, Offensive Analyst (Samford)
Tony White, Defensive Coordinator (Nebraska)
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line Coach (Nebraska)
Evan Cooper, Safeties Coach (Nebraska)
Jack Potenza, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Devin Rispress, Director of Recruiting (Colorado)
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'