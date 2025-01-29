Thomas Castellanos reveals why he transferred to FSU Football, playing for Mike Norvell
Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos gave his introductory press conference to the Tallahassee media on Tuesday. Thomas Castellanos, or "Tommy" as he prefers, was recruited by Florida State during the 2021 cycle, but chose UCF. The Knights were willing to let Castellanos play QB, but the Seminoles wanted him to play cornerback.
Castellanos said that Florida State was his "dream school" and that he had family members attend the university. Later in the press conference, he revealed that Devonta Freeman - a national championship-winning running back for the Seminoles in 2013, was one of his family members to go to FSU.
Castellanos was asked about his experience with his new offensive coordinator and former head coach, Gus Malzahn.
"You know, just being in his offense my freshman year at UCF, it's an offense that is going to be explosive, going to be high-tempo," Castellanos said. "I'm just really excited to be back and be involved and have him as my coach again. So I'm excited to see how this year goes."
Castellanos shared his intention to enroll at Florida State in December, and a lot of pieces started to coalesce around him. These pieces include transfer wide receivers such as Duce Robinson (USC), and Squirrel White (Tennessee), whom Castellanos believes he's already created a bond with on and off the field.
"I would say the chemistry, it's been amazing. I feel like, being the first one, and as a quarterback, to commit coming out of the portal, I feel like that means a lot, because then it gives guys kind of whereabouts of where they should go, or that if they could come to that school, knowing who their quarterback is going to be or their leader's going to be," Castellanos said.
"But just going through the process, just helping recruiting stuff like that, like Duce and Squirrel and Micah and Luke and those guys, it's been amazing," Castellanos continued. "I've gotten to create bonds with those guys on and off the field. I feel like our chemistry continues to grow every day. I believe in those guys a lot and hang out with those guys a lot. So I think it's going to be amazing to see what we can do together."
Furthermore, the QB gave some insight into his abrupt end at Boston College in which he was benched and reportedly stepped away from the team.
"I would just say, unfortunately, things didn't happen the way I wanted to happen. Unfortunately, a lot of the things that was out there is not true, but that's past me now," Castellanos said. "I'm here now, I'm a part of something special, I'm a Seminole with these guys, so my main focus now is just leading these guys and trying to turn this thing around and help this community and this fan base bring back the excitement that everyone is used to."
Moreover, Castellanos was asked about what he thinks about the Florida State locker room. He said he believes the team is meshing well, and that the team was lacking leadership this past season.
"[A] couple of things I saw from the locker room, I feel like they were just missing leadership, or someone that can lead them and guide them, and just that really care about them. Since I've been here, we've been meshing really well. They have accepted me and let me be a part of their family and take the role of leading them and just guiding them the way it's supposed to be," Castellanos said.
To see the full press conference, look below:
