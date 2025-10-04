Final ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Miami Hurricanes
Only two hours remain until No. 18 Florida State's fifth game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will welcome the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes under the lights in Doak Campbell Stadium for a rivalry showdown on Saturday night.
This game has massive implications for both teams. Miami is looking to remain undefeated and get conference play started with a win. Florida State has to bounce back and prevent its second straight ACC loss.
The Seminoles and Hurricanes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-Miami?
Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with known injuries.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles announced DL Deamontae Diggs, TE Chase Loftin, and LB Ethan Pritchard would miss the game.
In the first two ACC availability reports, FSU listed three players as questionable (RB Kam Davis, DB Ashlynd Barker, LB Caleb LaVallee) and four others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, DL Kevin Wynn).
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Miami.
On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.
The total number of missing players is up to 17, ten for Miami and seven for Florida State. None of the players missing for the Hurricanes are big losses.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles will be without Barker, Davis, and LaVallee. Roydell Williams and Kevin Wynn are game-time decisions.
Check out the full report below.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— RB Kam Davis
— WR Gavin Blackwell
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— TE Chase Loftin
— DB Ashlynd Barker
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— RB Roydell Williams
— DL Kevin Wynn
MIAMI:
OUT:
— DL Hayden Lowe
— LB Bobby Washington Jr.
— WR Chance Robinson
— RB Girard Pringle Jr.
— TE Dylan Reiman
— OL Ralph Scroggins
— OL Demetrius Campbell
— OL Yerovi Valdes Alfonso
— TE Jackson Carver
— DL Daylen Russell
