Five defensive players FSU football must retain for the 2026 season

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal is expected to be chaotic this cycle. Starting on January 2, the two weeks have the potential to make or break a team this upcoming season.

With the expected departures of defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls, Edwin Joseph, and Cai Bates, the Florida State Seminoles' defensive back room will likely be a top priority this cycle, but losing some integral pieces at other positions on the roster could upend the defense altogether.

Here are five players on defense that Florida State should strive to keep heading into next season.

Defensive Back Ashlynd Barker

The defensive backfield will undergo a major overhaul with starting safety Earl Little, Jr. likely headed to the NFL. Barker remains one of the lone starters with the departure of Joseph and Rawls. He played 488 total snaps in 2025 and graded out at over 70 per PFF the past two seasons. Listed at 6'3'', 216 pounds, his size and versatility will make him a valuable target. He totaled 34 tackles and four sacks.

Barker will undoubtedly have offers from other programs, so keeping some familiarity in the secondary should be a priority as younger players like Shamar Arnoux continue to develop.

Defensive Lineman Mandrell Desir

Mandrell Desir earned All-Conference honors in 2025 and made an early impact as a true freshman. Desir led the team with 6.5 sacks while also recording 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble, appearing in 12 games with one start. He also placed second in the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Keeping young production like that in garnet and gold will be tough, as his early production and size (6'4'', 262 pounds), alongside his eligibility, will make him a valuable target by other programs.

Defensive Lineman Darryll Desir

While Darryll Desir didn't have quite the production of his twin brother, he finished with 23 tackles, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss. It was unexpected that both players would become impact players in their freshman season, but they played a key role up front for Florida State.

Desir graded out with a 67.4 per PFF, which was seven points higher than his brother (60.3). He had the longest tackle for loss of the season with an 18-yard sack against Pitt. He also had the most tackles in a game for an FSU true freshman defensive lineman since College Football Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in 1977.

The two came to FSU as a package deal, so schools showing interest in one will likely take the other. Keeping the Desir twins on the roster should be a primary concern.

Defensive Lineman Kevin Wynn

Wynn made four appearances in 2025 as a true freshman, playing 40 snaps in and out of the defensive line rotation while dealing with injuries. He may not have delivered any eye-catching plays yet, but his physical traits make him a long-term piece worth developing. The Greensboro, Georgia native is 6'2, 334 pounds, and he recorded one pass breakup against Stanford and one tackle against Wake Forest.

As a consensus four-star defensive lineman out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 59 prospect overall in the class of 2025. For a program trying to turn things around, losing young defensive line talent is not a luxury Florida State can afford.

Defensive Lineman/Tight End Amaree Williams

Williams was a former four-star prospect out of North Palm Beach, Florida, who played both the tight end and defensive end positions. He hasn't had much production on either side of the ball, but the staff has been high on him since he arrived in Tallahassee, Florida.

He played 124 snaps on defense in 2025 and finished with 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and an overall grade of 62.5. He became the first player to record a sack and a receiving touchdown against East Texas A&M.

At 6'4'', 236 pounds, he has the size to play both positions. Williams is still young, as he was reclassified to the Class of 2024 during the recruiting process. If new defensive ends coach Nick Williams can tap into Williams' pure potential, he is not one that the staff will be willing to let go.

Although with the massive amount of NIL money flying around players these days, he, alongside all of the players on this list, won't come cheap.

