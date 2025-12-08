FSU football freshman DL keeps earning national attention following standout season

With Florida State's 2025 college football season in the books and the College Football Playoff set to start in a little under two weeks, on December 20, postseason grades have been pouring in, and one surprise that came out of FSU's 5-7 season was former three-star prospect Mandrell Desir.

After earning All-Conference honors, Desir was named to On3's True Freshman All-American Team on Monday.

Desir Makes his Mark as a True Freshman

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While the Seminoles struggled to find a week-to-week identity, the steady climb of Mandrell Desir, his motor, versatility, and production, is earning national praise, and outlets across the country have started to take notice.

"Mandrell Desir was the most disruptive true freshman defensive lineman in college football this fall, leading all first-year interior defenders with 24 pressures and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus," Charles Power of On3 Sports wrote.

"The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Miami Norland product showed the versatility to line up across multiple spots on the defensive front, consistently generating disruption in the backfield with his initial quickness and motor."

Desir's Impact as a Freshman

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dru DeShields (12) is hit as he throws the ball by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Desir appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and finished with 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. His 6.5 sacks ranked ninth in the ACC and led all freshmen nationally, while also placing third among true freshmen across the country. The total is the third-highest for a true freshman in Florida State football history.

He became instrumental in salvaging a defensive season that left a lot on the table. He was the only true freshman to earn All-ACC honors this season. Desir has a high upside, and an impactful freshman season will only fuel the Norland product's trajectory under new defensive ends coach Nick Williams.

With another offseason under his belt, offensive coordinators and national media will be taking notice as he continues to develop.

