Top running back target changes commitment timeline after FSU visit

The Seminoles are looking to strengthen the backfield in #Tribe26.

Jackson Bakich

Derrek Cooper/Twitter
Class of 2026 five-star running back recruit Derrek Cooper has announced on social media that he will no longer make his collegiate decision on July 12.

Cooper was initially committed to Georgia for five days in June 2024, but reopened his commitment. The Bulldogs are still in the hunt, however, as the young RB officially visited them earlier this month.

Cooper also visited Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State, Alabama, and Miami within the last 30 days. Florida State was the third-to-last program he visited (June 15), as Penn State and Ohio State followed the Tallahassee visit, respectively.

As a junior, Cooper starred for a Chaminade-Madonna High School team that went 13-2 and won its fourth straight state championship. He rushed 124 times for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 156 yards and another score. Cooper added 46 tackles, ten tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four pass deflections, two blocked punts, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

