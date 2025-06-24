Nole Gameday

Doak Campbell Stadium holds firm as one of EA CFB 26’s most feared environments

Despite falling a few spots compared to last year's video game, the football cathedral remains in the top-15 hardest places to play as the visiting team.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; A general view of the outside of Doak S. Campbell Stadium as the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators face off. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium has become one of the most recognizable and daunting sporting venues in America.

Home to a top-flight band leading in the War Chant, 70,000+ fanatics, and a historically proud football team, Doak Campbell Stadium has always been one of the toughest places to play for its visitors.

EA Sports thinks the same thing, too.

With the release of its second college football sports title in the last 11 years, EA Sports College Football 26 will set the precedent of a yearly CFB game after a 10+ year hiatus.

While Doak Campbell retains its top-15 status in terms of toughness, it did slide five spots from last year's initial rankings (No. 9).

Three teams on FSU's 2025 schedule appear on the list as well, with two teams' venues in the top 10. The Seminoles will play all three of these teams on the road during their '25 campaign.

Clemson's Memorial Stadium (also known as Death Valley) comes in at No. 6, and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (also known as The Swamp) comes in at No. 7.

North Carolina State's Carter-Finley Stadium comes in at No. 22.

Doak Campbell Stadium has been undergoing a major renovation since the end of the '23 season. The $265 million surgery on the stadium's seating and interior concourses aims to streamline concessions and lavatories, but takes a hit at the seating capacity.

The renovation is expected to reduce the stadium capacity to just over 70,000 fans. The venue will be ready to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30.

