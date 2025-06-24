Doak Campbell Stadium holds firm as one of EA CFB 26’s most feared environments
Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium has become one of the most recognizable and daunting sporting venues in America.
READ MORE: Florida State lands four-star TE Xavier Tiller over Alabama and Auburn
Home to a top-flight band leading in the War Chant, 70,000+ fanatics, and a historically proud football team, Doak Campbell Stadium has always been one of the toughest places to play for its visitors.
EA Sports thinks the same thing, too.
With the release of its second college football sports title in the last 11 years, EA Sports College Football 26 will set the precedent of a yearly CFB game after a 10+ year hiatus.
While Doak Campbell retains its top-15 status in terms of toughness, it did slide five spots from last year's initial rankings (No. 9).
Three teams on FSU's 2025 schedule appear on the list as well, with two teams' venues in the top 10. The Seminoles will play all three of these teams on the road during their '25 campaign.
Clemson's Memorial Stadium (also known as Death Valley) comes in at No. 6, and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (also known as The Swamp) comes in at No. 7.
North Carolina State's Carter-Finley Stadium comes in at No. 22.
Doak Campbell Stadium has been undergoing a major renovation since the end of the '23 season. The $265 million surgery on the stadium's seating and interior concourses aims to streamline concessions and lavatories, but takes a hit at the seating capacity.
The renovation is expected to reduce the stadium capacity to just over 70,000 fans. The venue will be ready to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30.
READ MORE: College football’s most ridiculous stat belongs to FSU’s Bobby Bowden
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok