Florida State Offers 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Transfer
Florida State officially hired Herb Hand earlier this week with the program looking to rebuild its offensive line. The unit was arguably the worst in the FBS in 2024 and the Seminoles will have to reload through the NCAA Transfer Portal to fortify the room this offseason. There might not be a more important position across the roster that the coaching staff has to address over the next few weeks than the offensive line.
On Thursday evening, FSU extended a scholarship offer to Bowling Green State offensive tackle transfer Alex Wollschlaeger, who just wrapped up his fifth season with the program. He's started 37 games for the Falcons over the past three years, including 12 starts at right tackle this fall.
Wollschlaeger was recently named a first-team All-MAC selection. He saw 773 snaps on offense this season and graded out at 76.6 overall per PFF. His pass-blocking grade (75.3) and run-blocking grade (74.2) were both a career-best.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
The Illinois native signed with Bowling Green State as a two-star prospect in 2020. He appeared in three games during the COVID-19 season and saw action in four games in 2021, making him eligible for a redshirt for that year. Since 2022, Wollschlaeger has slotted in as a full-time starter for the Falcons with all of that experience coming at left tackle.
In total, Wollschlaeger appeared in 44 games, with 39 starts. He has nearly 2,500 snaps under his belt at the FBS level and stands at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds.
Wollschlaeger is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He's also reported offers from Nebraska, Kentucky, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Arkansas, NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Kansas State.
FSU is clearly in the market to add multiple offensive linemen. Outside of Wollschlaeger, the Seminoles have publicly offered UCF guard Marcellus Marshall, UCF center Caden Kitler, and Western Carolina offensive tackle Derek Simmons. They're showing interest in a few other transfers as well.
Florida State has ten scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF