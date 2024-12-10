Florida State Among Long List Of Teams To Contact Top Wide Receiver Transfer
The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday. This is a crucial 20-day period for Florida State and the Seminoles are exploring various options at multiple positions. It's no secret that the program is in need of an upgrade in the wide receiver room after the unit lacked consistency and struggled with drops in 2024.
The Seminoles are reportedly in contact with one of the top pass-catchers in the portal. Former FIU star wide receiver Eric Rivers is expected to be a highly-coveted asset across the country. According to On3, Florida State is among the programs to reach out alongside Alabama, LSU, Miami, Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Colorado, Texas A&M, and many others.
Rivers is coming off a standout 2024 campaign where he caught a career-best 62 passes for 1,172 yards with 12 touchdowns. He had five games of 100+ yards, including a whopping 11 catches for 295 yards and three scores in a 34-13 win against New Mexico State on October 29. Rivers set FIU program records for receiving yards in a single game and receiving yards in a season.
The Tennessee native signed with Memphis as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He began his career on the defensive side of the ball, appearing in six games as a true freshman before missing the following season due to an injury. Rivers transferred to FIU and caught 32 passes for 370 yards with two touchdowns during his first year with the Golden Panthers.
The 5-foot-11, 174-pound wide receiver is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has yet to officially announce a new wide receivers coach. The program fired Ron Dugans in November.
The Seminoles have six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
FSU signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
