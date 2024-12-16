Florida State Bolstering Off-Field Staff With Hire Of Colorado Recruiting Staffer
The Florida State Seminoles are focused on upgrading multiple areas of the program this offseason, from the roster to the coaching staff. It's obvious the Seminoles have to make some adjustments to rebound from a 2-10 campaign this fall.
On Monday, Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Director of Player Personnel/High School Relations Devin Rispress announced he was accepting a position on FSU's off-field staff. The move marks a return home for Rispress, a Tallahassee, FL, native who played running back locally at Rickards High School as well as Bethune-Cookman University.
Rispress initially forged a career working with prep programs in the area as he had stints at Rickards High School, Godby High School, and Gadsden County High School, where he coached former FSU defensive tackles, Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson. The Jaguars made the state semifinals in 2020.
FAMU hired Rispress as its Director of Recruiting in 2022, recognizing his success as a talent acquirer. He contributed to a strong recruiting surge for the Rattlers, as multiple blue-chip prospects visited the program. FAMU put together one of the top recruiting classes in the FCS and won its first SWAC conference championship along with an HBCU Celebration Bowl victory in 2023.
Since arriving in Colorado, Rispress went to work alongside Deion Sanders to help the program land a few highly-touted transfers last offseason. The Buffaloes have the No. 40 recruiting class in the country following December's Early Signing Period and signed five blue-chip prospects, including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.
The Seminoles parted ways with previous Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow, prior to the season.
Florida State has hired offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, offensive line coach Herb Hand, wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and safeties coach Evan Cooper since the beginning of December.
