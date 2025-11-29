Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's 12th and final game of the 2025 regular-season. The Seminoles are on the road for their annual rivalry game against the Florida Gators.
FSU has dropped six of its past eight games, putting the team on the brink of bowl eligibility. The Seminoles have four quarters to secure a victory, or the season will be over.
The Seminoles and Gators will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Latest On Injured Players Leading Up To Florida State-Florida
For the first time since September, Florida State wasn't required to release an ACC availability report. The Seminoles only have to adhere to those rules for conference games.
There are a few players we'll be looking out for throughout pregame warmups. In the loss to North Carolina State, redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV were unable to play. Surely, Leonard IV is doing everything he can to be on the field against his former team.
Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy took a big hit in the first quarter against the Wolfpack. He didn't return to the game. Plus, true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs collapsed after the game in what turned out to be a scary scene.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Gators.
— True freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is going through early warmups. A good sign after the situation last week.
— Redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. was on the field for early warmups.
— Sophomore running back Kam Davis is not dressed out. Mike Norvell said that Florida State intends to redshirt Davis.
— A large contingent of FSU's younger players and walk-ons are with the team in Gainesville. The majority of them will not suit up.
— Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and Singleton Jr. are both in full pads.
— Redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV is in full pads and warming up.
