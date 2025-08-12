Florida State’s deep backfield sparks fierce competition in fall camp
The Florida State Seminoles continue to push toward their season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide as they near the midway point of fall camp. The Seminoles will feature a run-heavy offense under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn that boasts a running back room filled with veteran players and talented freshmen.
FSU RBs Coach David Johnson Says Ousmane Kromah is Different
Ousmane Kromah, or as running backs coach David Johnson refers to him as Ous, is a talented former top-100 prospect who you'd think would still be playing catch-up as he missed spring camp. But nearly every coach, including Johnson, has had high praise for his work ethic and speed in which he is catching on.
"He's different," Johnson said after Tuesday's practice. "I mean, he loves football. Extremely smart, he understands he's really competitive, you know, he wants to make sure he's doing everything right. He's tried to be perfect on every rep, and that's rare for a freshman. He's not afraid of contact."
Still, Johnson said that the team will try to utilize three separate running backs in the rotation, which means the competition for one of those spots will be fierce.
With players like redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas, redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk, redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr, and sophomore Kam Davis to compete with, Florida State will have to get creative to get all of the guys a chance with the ball in their hands.
Competition is Heating Up
When asked if that competition has increased since last season, Johnson said that it has always been there and that they'll find a way to battle when it is all said and done.
"I think they always had competition. I think these guys are always finding a way to battle. I think the talent level with Ous is probably a little better right now, with a young freshman coming in like that. But I think these guys have been in competition for a long time," Johnson said.
"They did a real good job battling even before when you had LT and Trey Benson," Johnson added. "I always say that it's going to work its way out. Always works itself out. You just continue to work and control what you can control."
If Johnson's assessment is true, the competition will settle itself. With just over two weeks until kickoff, the Seminoles’ backfield is shaping up to be one of the deepest in the country.
Johnson's full interview can be seen below.
